Silver Alert: Jacksonville police searching for 64-year-old man with memory loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a 64-year-old man, last seen in the Oakleaf area, who has a history of memory loss.

Police say on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 8100 Leafcrest Drive in reference to a missing adult. The complainant advised that Rudolph Hill, Jr. left his house overnight for unknown reasons.

JSO says Hill has shown signs of memory loss and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police are trying to find him to ascertain his safety.

Hill is believed to be driving his 2008 Silver Chrysler 300 bearing Florida tag Z67IGB.

He's described as a Black male, roughly 5-feet and 11-inches tall and weighs 174 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Hill was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajama pants