JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The federal coronavirus testing site in downtown Jacksonville will begin taking people of all ages Monday at 9 a.m. It will also be open to people who live outside of Duval County. However, to be tested, a person must have a temperature of at least 99.6, along with respiratory symptoms.

The latest figures from the Florida and Georgia health departments show 75 people have tested positive across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with Duval County accounting for the most cases on the First Coast.

Duval County has 39 confirmed cases.

The federal drive-through testing facility in Lot J at TIAA Bank Field has taken samples from more than 400 people since it opened on Saturday.

