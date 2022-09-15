x
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin

No other cars were involved when the SUV went off the road Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved.

Earlier FHP said the woman possibly had a medical issue but nothing was confirmed.

