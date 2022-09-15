63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin

No other cars were involved when the SUV went off the road Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved.