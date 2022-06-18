62-year-old man dies after ejected from motorcycle on I-10 in Jacksonville

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

A 62-year-old man died after traveling onto the median on I-10 Saturday at 11 a.m.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol says the man traveled off the roadway to the left and into the center grass median, then overturned, ejecting the motorcyclist. The driver fell onto the eastbound center median, and despite wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle went over the center median guardrail and landed in the inside lane of I-10.