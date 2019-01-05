JACKSONVILLE, Fla — About 560 San Marco residents went without power Tuesday evening after a driver lost control and drove into a power pole on Hendricks Avenue.

The crash occurred near the corner of Alexandria Place and Hendricks Avenue.

JSO says the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the power pole. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries. Police remained on scene assisting with traffic, as traffic lights are out in the area.

JEA is working to restore power in the area. They say the pole will have to be replaced and then rewired, which could last well into the early morning.

JEA says 600-850 customers are without power.

This outage map is provided by https://www.jea.com/outage_center/outage_map/ .

JEA