600 jurors summoned as trials resume Monday at Duval County Courthouse

After almost a year of COVID-related closures and delays, Duval County hopes to push through two of its thousands of backlogged cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published on Nov. 20, 2020.)

Criminal trials are set to resume in Duval County Monday after almost a year of COVID-related closures and delays.

Fourth Circuit Chief Judge Mark Mahon says 600 jurors have been summoned, and will be screened in four groups of 150 on Monday and Tuesday to undergo initial qualifying.

How many actually show up remains to be seen. When Clay County summoned 400 jurors in an effort to seat a grand jury in December, just 14 showed up.

Mahon said he is hopeful they will get more than enough jurors for the two trials – an important first step, since thousands of criminal cases are backlogged.

"Out of [each group of] 150 I hope we get 40, 50," said Mahon.

An earlier attempt to resume criminal trials in November failed, when three trials had to be scrapped after two defendants and a JSO officer tested positive for COVID.

One of those defendants, Trey Carter, will be back in court for the first of two scheduled trials this week. Carter is charged with felony domestic battery and has pleaded not guilty. His trial will require six jurors and one alternate. Florida requires only six jurors for criminal trials unless the death penalty is being sought.

While some courts in Florida have resumed proceedings using a Zoom/in-person hybrid, this week's cases will be exclusively in-person. Courtrooms have been outfitted with safety measures including plexiglass dividers, and jurors will deliberate in empty courtrooms instead of the more confined jury rooms.