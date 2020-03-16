Over 60 firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned residential structure in the downtown area overnight.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of E. Duval Street in an abandoned residential structure.

When JFRD arrived, heavy fire was showing through the roof and a second alarm was called. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The JFRD Fire Chief says there were signs that squatters were living inside the building. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was called under control around 3 a.m.