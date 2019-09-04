JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six patients were transported to the hospital after their assisted-living bus crashed into a parking structure on the Southside.

FCN

Fire rescue said the Starling Living assisted living bus hit the parking structure at the Main Event entertainment complex on Philips Highway around 2:30 p.m.

The bus reportedly did not clear the ceiling of the parking garage because it did not meet the maximum height requirement.

Officials said nine people were on the bus when it crashed, and six were transported with "minor to moderate injuries."

The people aboard the bus reportedly had plans to spend an outing at the Main Event entertainment complex across from the Avenues Mall.