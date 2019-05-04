ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A six and a half-foot shark washed up onto a St. Johns County beach Thursday afternoon.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared the post to their Facebook page Friday, March 5. They said the spinner shark washed ashore at a beach along Coastal Highway--somewhere between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach.

Police say Beach Services and the Natural Resource Beach Unit reported the shark to Florida Fish and Wildlife to determine what caused it's death.

The post says there's a chance the shark died due to illness from ingesting plastic and trash from the ocean.