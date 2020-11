According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was trying to cross US 1 near Royal Palms Parkway when she was hit by a southbound sedan.

PALATKA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Palm Coast woman died on US 1 after being hit by a car Saturday night in Flagler County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was trying to cross US 1 near Royal Palms Parkway when she was hit by a southbound sedan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not hurt in the crash.