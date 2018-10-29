Fifty-one neglected horses were removed from a Lake Butler property.

On Oct. 25, investigators discovered horses living in inadequate conditions. Remains of dead horses were also found on the property and several of the horses were malnourished and suffering from medical issues that need immediate attention.

The ASPCA is assisting the Union County Sheriff's

“From the moment we stepped foot on the property, it was evident that immediate intervention was needed for these animals,” said Tim Rickey, Vice President of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “Our goal is to provide these animals with much-needed care and seek suitable placement options with our network of equine rescues as we continue to help local law enforcement with the case. This is truly a collaborative effort between law enforcement and animal welfare groups coming together to send a clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in the community.”

Animal cruelty charges are pending at this time.

