$5,000 reward posted for information on Baker County double homicide

A $5000 reward has been posted for information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sherriff's Office said.

The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program partnered with the BCSO for the reward.

Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida on August 1 in what was described as an "execution style murder scene" by Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden.

"These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Rhoden said.

The FSA CAAP work to assist sheriffs’ offices investigating crimes of violence, heinous crimes, or high-profile cases. They are asking anyone who may have information about these brutal murders to call (904) 259-9372 or they can remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Sigers had no criminal history Sheriff Rhoden said. Thomas had some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019.

Rhoden said nothing so far in the investigation made him think the incident is drug related.

Deputies responded to 14671 Sawtooth Road August 1 at 11:25 p.m. based on a call that someone had been found dead inside the home.