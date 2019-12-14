A damaging thunderstorm swept through Putnam and St. Johns County early Saturday morning, bringing with it a tornado.

The tornado, estimated to be about 50 yards, was spotted near State Road 207 and County Road 305 in Elkton around 5:05 a.m. causing tree and roof damage in the area.

Similar storm damage was reported in Putnam and Flagler counties as well. More particularly, Interlachen, Palatka, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, which are reporting damage such as downed trees, downed power lines, damaged roofs and structural damage.