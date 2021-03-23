5-year-old girl shows off Kamala Harris' project while during vice president's Jacksonville visit

The girl made the sign as part of a school project during Black History Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Vice President Kamala Harris toured the Gateway Mall COVID-19 vaccination site, 30 to 40 people stood outside to show their support for the vice president.

Among them was 5-year-old Taylor Thomas, along with her mother and two sisters.

For school, Taylor made Harris the subject of a school project and designed a sign with a hand-drawn picture of the vice president. Above the picture was a message talking about the significance of Harris becoming vice president:

The sign reads:

"Kamala Harris. She is the first woman, African American, South Asian Vice President of the United States."