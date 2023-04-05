5-year-old girl dies after drowning in pool at Orange Park home, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A child is dead following what appears to be an accidental drowning in a family pool in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Clay County Fire Rescue (CCFR) and Clay County deputies were called to a reported drowning Tuesday at a home on Hilltop Drive in Orange Park.
Officials say a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
CCFR arrived at the scene and continued CPR on the victim while transporting her to HCA Orange Park Hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, deputies say she was later pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected at this time, deputies say.
"We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and have no further details to release at this time," said CCSO in a statement. "The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy."