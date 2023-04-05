5-year-old girl dies after drowning in pool at Orange Park home, deputies say

No foul play is suspected at this time, deputies say.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A child is dead following what appears to be an accidental drowning in a family pool in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Fire Rescue (CCFR) and Clay County deputies were called to a reported drowning Tuesday at a home on Hilltop Drive in Orange Park.

Officials say a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

CCFR arrived at the scene and continued CPR on the victim while transporting her to HCA Orange Park Hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, deputies say she was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected at this time, deputies say.