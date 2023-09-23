x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5 dead, 2 sent to hospital after train crashes into car in Plant City, deputies say

The crash happened in the area of Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a crash involving a train in Plant City that ended in multiple deaths, a news release explains.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle where a car was reportedly hit by the train.

A total of five people have been confirmed dead, the sheriff's office explains. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released, as of now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Videos

In Other News

Business owners in St. Augustine excited for economic impact of 'Sing Out Loud' festival

Before You Leave, Check This Out