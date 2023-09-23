The crash happened in the area of Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a crash involving a train in Plant City that ended in multiple deaths, a news release explains.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 92 and Jim Lefler Circle where a car was reportedly hit by the train.

A total of five people have been confirmed dead, the sheriff's office explains. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash has been released, as of now.