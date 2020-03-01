Ten people were hospitalized Friday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected from a Baytree apartment complex.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the call of a sick person. Eric Proswimmer with JFRD said the gas was being emitted from a charcoal grill used inside the apartment, exposing the 10 people inside.

“We avoided a really tragic situation tonight,” Proswimmer said. “There were multiple lethargic children, the carbon monoxide level were extremely high. Our guys put on their air masks and started pulling people out.”

The deadly colorless, tasteless and odorless gas replaces oxygen in the blood.

Dr. Mark Toney, chief of pediatrics at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital says exposure to the gas can be serious, but symptoms of exposure can initially appear mild.

“I think it’s very serious,” Toney said. “Unfortunately the diagnosis on initial presentation is vague so it’s not the first thing that’s going to come to a provider’s mind.”

Depending on its concentration in the air, carbon monoxide can kill within minutes to hours, but Toney says the children are in good condition at this time.

“There is a risk of long-term neurological complications from carbon monoxide poisoning and time will tell that,” Toney said.

Symptoms can be as simple as a headache or fatigue early on, but become more severe as the carbon monoxide levels in your blood increase.

“If somebody was asleep, they could potentially sleep right through it, be knocked out and killed,” Proswimmer said.

The most common sources of carbon monoxide around the home are grills, automobile exhaust from attached garages and gas-powered generators and space heaters.

“Any fuel-burning produces carbon monoxide,” Toney said. “That paired with a poorly ventilated area is a set up for trouble.”

Proswimmer said every home should have a carbon monoxide detector, and make sure its batteries are checked a few times per year.

First Coast News asked the apartment complex if carbon monoxide detectors were installed in its units, an employee said they have no comment at this time.

Dr. Tony says the children are doing well but are staying in the hospital to be monitored overnight. One of the adults has been discharged.