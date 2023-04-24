49-year-old woman missing from Palm Coast

If you have seen Erica Bergeron, please call 386-313-4911 and tell them you are referring to case 23-38233. Police are also looking for a grey Toyota Camry.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman has been reported missing from Palm Coast in Flagler County.

Erica Bergeron was last seen four days ago at Palm Coast Lanes (11 North Old Kings Rd.)

She is a white female, 5'9" 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gold or tan sleeveless top and jeans when she went missing.

She may have been driving a rental car, a gray 2021 Toyota Camry with license plate number JBGR52.