49-year-old woman missing from Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman has been reported missing from Palm Coast in Flagler County.
Erica Bergeron was last seen four days ago at Palm Coast Lanes (11 North Old Kings Rd.)
She is a white female, 5'9" 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gold or tan sleeveless top and jeans when she went missing.
She may have been driving a rental car, a gray 2021 Toyota Camry with license plate number JBGR52.
If you have seen her, call 386-313-4911 and tell them you are referencing case 23-38233.