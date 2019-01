JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The power went out for over 4,700 JEA customers Sunday night, according to the company's website.

The outage was reported just before 10 p.m. along Hodges Boulevard between Beach Boulevard and J.Turner Butler Boulevard.

A JEA crew arrived at the area and as of 11:27 p.m. 873 customers are still without power.

The outage was caused by a broken or damaged power pole, according to JEA.