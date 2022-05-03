45th Gate River Run kicking off in Downtown Jacksonville | Here's the road closures you need to know

The 15K event serves as the USA Track and Field 15K Championship, with the top 10 men and women finishers receiving a share of the $49,000 purse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 10,000 runners are expected to take part in the Gate River Run, which will take part in the Downtown, St. Nicholas and San Marco areas.

There will be both a 5K run and 15K run, as well as other smaller events.

The 15K is expected to start at about 7:50 a.m. with the wheelchair start.

The 15K event serves as the USA Track and Field 15K Championship, with the top 10 men and women finishers receiving a share of the $49,000 purse. The first person to cross the line will get a $5,000 bonus.

The 5K for Charity begins at 8:45 a.m. Half of the entry fees for this race goes directly to charities, including the Northeast Florida Firefighter Wives Foundations and the Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center.

Last year, more than $35,000 was raised for local charities.

There is also a Junior River Run event for children 13 and under. That event begins at 11 a.m.

The awards ceremonies will take place at the Fairgrounds.

The following is the list of road closures in effect for Saturday morning: