450 seniors in St. Johns County receive Thanksgiving groceries

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Over 400 seniors in St. Johns County were delivered some Thanksgiving groceries Wednesday.

They received stuffing, ingredients to make green bean casserole, and so many other food items you can think of when you think of Thanksgiving.

“They send them out in two waves. What’s a little bit more special this year is we had students from kindergarten to high school up in St. Johns County put together some Thanksgiving messages and those cards are being sent out in the bags as well," Pete Ruffing, partner with Two Men and a Truck said.

Two Men and a Truck started a program called Movers for Meals, which is a monthly food donation program in partnership with Winn-Dixie.

For this month Two Men and a Truck’s recipient is Pie in the Sky Community Alliance of St. Johns County.