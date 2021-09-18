43-year-old swimmer dies in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A swimmer died Friday evening after being reported missing in Jacksonville Beach.
The swimmer was reported missing at about 6:35 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Lifeguards immediately began a search of the area with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Air Unit.
At about 7:16 p.m., officials found the man, later identified as 43-year-old Etoyi Preaster from Georgia, unresponsive. First responders took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.