420 Fest showcases benefits of legal cannabis consumption in Jacksonville

At 4:20 p.m. on April 20, the 420 Fest will educate people about the benefits of legal cannabis consumption, with a doctor on site to prescribe medical cards.

Medical marijuana patients and those who want to learn more about the benefits of legal cannabis, get ready to celebrate 4/20.

The Cannabis Connect 420 Fest is taking place on April 20 at 4:20 p.m., for 4 hours and 20 minutes, at Wildcrafters, a booze-free bar in Riverside.

The event will feature live music from The Clairmonts, local vendors, food trucks and giveaways. Its purpose -- to educate the community on the benefits of becoming a legal cannabis patient.

To that end, Dr. Joshua Henry will be on site to provide patients with medical marijuana cards. But, the event's Facebook description comes with a disclaimer -- "This is not a smoking fest. This is a medical cannabis expo."

The term "420" became synonymous with smoking marijuana throughout the late 1970s. While there are several theories swirling online about the origin of the term, from claims 420 was police code for "marijuana smoking in progress" to false assertions that there are 420 chemicals in cannabis (there are reportedly 483), the real origin dates back to 1971.

According to multiple reports online, a group of high school kids in San Rafael, California, would meet up at 4:20 p.m. after school each day to search for an abandoned cannabis crop in the Point Reyes Forest. They never found it, but their meeting time evolved into their own secret code word for meeting up to smoke marijuana.

The group of teens had several connections to jam band the Grateful Dead, and through interactions with band members and its fan base, the term caught on, thanks in part to a "High Times" writer getting his hands on a flyer advertising a 4:20 meetup on April 20, 1990.

The date is now marked by cannabis consumers worldwide, including Northeast Florida.

Those in attendance at Tuesday's 420 Fest can also enjoy free adjustments from Dr. Chris Antczak of Holistic Wellness Center in Amelia Island. Medical marijuana dispensaries Curaleaf and One Plant Florida will also be at the event.