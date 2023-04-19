x
FHP: 40 students on board school bus during I-295 crash, no injuries reported

There were 40 students riding on the school bus at the time of the crash but no one was injured, according to the FHP crash report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

A grey sedan driven by a 34-year-old woman was traveling north on the I-295 entrance ramp near 103rd Street around 7:20 a.m.. The woman hit the rear end of a school bus, according to the crash report.

There were 40 students riding on the school bus at the time of the crash but no one was injured, per the report. There were two children riding in the sedan, ages 14 and 4. There were no injuries in the sedan, either. 

