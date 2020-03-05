PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy who was initially reported missing Saturday in Putnam County died shortly after he was found, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The child was first reported missing after he was last seen swimming in a lake.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies were called to search for the child in the Lake Ida area. Later, the sheriff's office announced the child was found but was being taken to a local hospital. Colonel Joseph Wells told First Coast News the boy may have been in the water for about 20 minutes before he was found by first responders.

At 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office reported the boy died at the hospital. Wells said the boy's family told deputies they had lost sight of the child and that they weren't sure if he'd gotten out of the water or went under, so they called for help.

