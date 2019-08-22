A 4-year-old was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital Thursday after being found unresponsive in a car, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the child was found in a car located off of OC Horne Road in Sanderson, Florida.

The child was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital and there have been no further details released about the child's condition.

At this time no further information is known about what led to the incident but it is currently being investigated, deputies said.