Four Navy sailors are being hailed heroes after they saved two teenage girls at Naval Station Mayport Beach in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

The sailors -- identified as Chief Petty Officer Aniahau Desha, Seaman Gaston Yescas, Petty Officer First Class Sheldon Lucius and Petty Officer Third Class Joshua Essick -- said they heard cries for help coming from the beach.

The sailors said they noticed the two teens off the shore and quickly entered the water and swam toward them.

"We'd just sat down, and some ladies came up the beach were yelling for help, seeing that the girls were out in the waves, needing help," Desha said in an article published by the DOD. "They were in trouble, so we just ran into the water and got them."

The sailors brought the two girls back to the shore safely, but one of the girls was unresponsive.

"When we got on shore, as soon as I picked her up, I noticed that she wasn't breathing," Desha said in the article. "I checked for her pulse -- there was no pulse. So we immediately started chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth."

Both Desha and Yescas conducted CPR on the unresponsive friend until emergency rescue personnel arrived. She was revived.

"Two teenagers are alive today as a direct result of [these sailors'] quick thinking, bravery and composure under extreme pressure," All-Navy Men's Volleyball coach Gilburto Bermudez told DOD.

