JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a fire spread through a duplex early Friday morning in Jacksonville's College Gardens neighborhood.

JFRD was called just before 1 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Third Street.

Crews say the four people inside had to run through the flames to escape through the front door of the home.

One of the adults' injuries were considered "serious" with burns and smoke inhalation. Firefighters told First Coast News the other adult and two children suffered minor burns.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.