4 children, 4 adults, 1 dog rescued from water after sailing vessel hits jetty in St. Marys Inlet

The incident happened when the survivors' 30-foot sailing vessel hit the rocks on the north jetty in St. Marys Inlet after the vessel became disabled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Four children, four adults and a dog were rescued Sunday after the sailing vessel they were in hit the north jetty in St. Marys Inlet, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew was directed to the scene by a Nassau County Sheriff’s marine unit, the Coast Guard said. The survivors were taken to Dee Dee Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach where EMS was on the scene. Two people were taken to Baptist Medical Center for advanced care, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the incident happened when the survivors' 30-foot sailing vessel hit the rocks on the north jetty in St. Marys Inlet after the vessel became disabled due to reported engine failure.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received initial notification at 5:09 p.m. from a man aboard the sailing vessel stating they were disabled, the Coast Guard said.