4 charged in connection to death of Jacksonville man, in Pinellas County, deputies say

On Monday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference to discuss the arrests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men have been charged in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Jacksonville man during a robbery, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference to discuss the arrests.

Tyaire Turner, 43, was charged first-degree murder

Scott Laracuente, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Terrell Jackson, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Joshua Ashley, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to sell cannabis, unlawful use of 2-way communication device

Deputies say Brent Alley was killed during the incident. An obituary says Alley grew up in Callahan where he attended West Nassau High School. He reportedly lived in Jacksonville.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, deputies say they responded to 8300 Ulmerton Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies located Alley in the parking lot of the location suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Deputies say Alley was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Alley and a companion traveled to Pinellas County from Jacksonville with $40,000 US currency with the intent of purchasing a large amount of narcotics.

Detectives learned that Laracuente, Jackson, Turner, and Ashley planned to rob Alley of the money he brought with him that night.

Deputies say Laracuente, Jackson, and Ashley fled to the Las Vegas area where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on drug charges related to the incident. They have additionally been charged with first-degree murder.

Turner fled to the Virginia area and was taken into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service on first-degree murder charges related to the incident.

In an obituary posted by Nassau Funeral Home, his family writes that Alley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding ATV's.