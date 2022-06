Police say Gerald Magnus, 39, was arrested for child abuse stemming from an issue over "improper washing of dishes."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On May 24, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a battery complaint, and arrested 39-year-old Gerald Gerode Magnus for child abuse, a police report stated.

Police say the incident stemmed from an issue over "improper washing of dishes."

Department of Children and Families was contacted by an officer and they responded to the scene, according to police report.