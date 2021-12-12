Ameris Bank host the 38th Jacksonville Marathon

"For me it was just to go out there and run with a few people and just kind of feeding off of that and getting the motivation to work up to bigger goals."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ameris Bank hosted the 38th year of Jacksonville's oldest marathon.

The course that runs out and back into the historic Mandarin area is known as one of the fastest courses in the U.S.

Runners at all skill levels participated in the marathon, half marathon and 5K.

“Any time you can get out and move whether you’re going to come out and walk a 5K or do a walk run or look to run," runner Christopher McCaffrey said.

"For me it was just to go out there and run with a few people and just kind of feeding off of that and getting the motivation to work up to bigger goals," runner Krystal Davis added.

"I ran the 5K and walked. It was a little bit troubling and I was sweating like crazy. I felt really good I ran a lot and when I ran to the finish line I felt really excited," youth runner Corbin Nives said.