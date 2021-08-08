37-year-old man seriously injured in Palm Coast hit-and-run crash

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Flagler County Saturday night.
At about 10:35 p.m., the man was walking north along Old Kings Road and crossed Blairsville Drive in Palm Coast. A black vehicle with an unknown driver struck the man after failing to stop at the stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.
First responders took the man to the hospital with serious injuries, the FHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.