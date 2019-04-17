UPDATE: 4:50 p.m. | Jacksonville Beach Police say Micah Weber returned home safely.

____________________

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 35-year-old man last seen in Jacksonville Beach on Friday, April 12.

Police said that Micah Weber suffers from mental illness and has not taken his medicine.

Weber is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, has light brown hair and light brown eyes, according to police

Anyone with information on Weber's whereabouts should contact police at (904)-247-6339.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department