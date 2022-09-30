33 deaths reported in Florida related to Hurricane Ian as of Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is to blame for 33 storm-related deaths in Florida as of Friday evening, according to ABC News.
Sixteen of those deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Two deaths in Lee County, according to the City of Sanibel
- Six deaths in Charlotte County, according to the Commissioner
- Two deaths in Sarasota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
- Four deaths in Volusia, according to MEC
- One death in Lake County, according to FHP/MEC
- Three deaths in Collier County, according to MEC
- One death in Manatee, according to MEC
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Fort Myers area Wednesday causing immense destruction. The storm system then headed to Jacksonville causing more destruction before moving offshore and re-strengthening as a Category 1 hurricane.
Ian made a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina Friday and has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.