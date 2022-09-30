x
33 deaths reported in Florida related to Hurricane Ian as of Friday

Ian first made landfall in the Fort Myers area as a strong Category 4 hurricane. As the storm moved through Florida, it left a path of destruction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is to blame for 33 storm-related deaths in Florida as of Friday evening, according to ABC News.

Sixteen of those deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Two deaths in Lee County, according to the City of Sanibel
  • Six deaths in Charlotte County, according to the Commissioner
  • Two deaths in Sarasota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
  • Four deaths in Volusia, according to MEC
  • One death in Lake County, according to FHP/MEC
  • Three deaths in Collier County, according to MEC
  • One death in Manatee, according to MEC

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Fort Myers area Wednesday causing immense destruction. The storm system then headed to Jacksonville causing more destruction before moving offshore and re-strengthening as a Category 1 hurricane. 

Ian made a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina Friday and has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

