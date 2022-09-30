33 deaths reported in Florida related to Hurricane Ian as of Friday

Ian first made landfall in the Fort Myers area as a strong Category 4 hurricane. As the storm moved through Florida, it left a path of destruction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is to blame for 33 storm-related deaths in Florida as of Friday evening, according to ABC News.

Sixteen of those deaths were reported in the following counties:

Two deaths in Lee County, according to the City of Sanibel

Six deaths in Charlotte County, according to the Commissioner

Two deaths in Sarasota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Four deaths in Volusia, according to MEC

One death in Lake County, according to FHP/MEC

Three deaths in Collier County, according to MEC

One death in Manatee, according to MEC

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Fort Myers area Wednesday causing immense destruction. The storm system then headed to Jacksonville causing more destruction before moving offshore and re-strengthening as a Category 1 hurricane.