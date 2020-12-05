32,000 pounds of food donated during St. Augustine Amphitheater's 'Rock the Pantries' event

The drive-thru food drive was held Saturday and after seven hours, 645 cars delivered 16 tons of food for 17 local food pantries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — About 32,000 pounds of non-perishable items were donated to local pantries thanks to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre's "Rock the Pantries" event.

The drive-thru food drive was held Saturday and after seven hours, 645 cars delivered 16 tons of food for 17 local food pantries.

“The Amphitheatre is more than a music venue, it’s a community space," Gabe Pellicer, General Manager of the amphitheater. "This food drive is a prime example of how the Amphitheatre's spirit of community and collaboration can serve as a springboard to positively impact St. Johns County."

The second Rock the Pantries food drive will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall at 1050 A1A N. in Ponte Vedra Beach.