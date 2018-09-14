JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Right now there are more than three thousand homeless students attending Duval County Public Schools. Brianna Henderson, 15, used to be one of them.

"When I went to the shelter I'm crying. I'm like why is this happening to me? What did I do to deserve this? Now everyone's going to know they're going to make fun of me. My life is over," said Henderson.

Her entrance into high school was anything but perfect. Her mom lost her job. Unable to afford their rent they ended up living at the shelter at the Sulzbacher Center.

"My bus driver, she picked us up first so no kids would see us at the shelter and ... and she dropped us off last so no one would know that we lived there. So that helped me out a lot," recalled Henderson. Until now she has never shared her story publicly.

"I'm not keeping it bottled up when more," said Henderson. "I want kids to know because they're not the only ones who go through this. Me and everyone that I know, all my friends at the shelter, they know what it's like, and they are scared about what people might think of them. I'm not going to lie. I sometimes feel like I want people to accept me, like I really want to make people like me, but I want kids to know that you're not alone."

Students with the I'm A Star Foundation in Jacksonville are working to raise awareness and money for the DCPS Homeless Education Department to purchase things many take for granted. Thinks like school supplies, sports equipment and eyeglasses.

"You realize there is a greater world out there past you and you're able to help someone so they can become greater," said Robbie Jones who volunteers with I'm a Star. "There's so much we can be doing to help and we should be doing it."

"Many of our students you would never know that they are homeless because again our department along with outside organizations like I'm a Star work very closely to ensure that the students can feel just like any other student in our school district," said Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Henderson, now a sophomore at Raines High, is grateful for the help she has received through some of her darkest days. She's now focused on graduating high school with dreams of one day going to veterinary school.

"It's been like such a life-changing experience because now that I have my own apartment I don't take anything for granted, and I want people to know that that is not forever this is only a stepping stone this is going to help better you. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," said Henderson.

Saturday, September 15, 2018 teens with I'm a Star will host its 3000 for 3000 Moment of Hope, a gathering of youth at Hemming Park. Students are channeling the power of focusing 3000 seconds on the 3000+ homeless students in Duval County Public Schools to make a change. The event is open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m.

I'm a Star's annual Celebrity Basketball Game fundraiser will take place Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Paxon School for Advanced Studies. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.imastarfoundation.org. If you would like to donate items to help homeless students, the organization has a wish list you can view here.

