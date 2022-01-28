Jasmine Mitchell and a friend were killed in a wrong way crash on Wilson Blvd. Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of 30-year-old Jasmine Mitchell say she was in the car with a friend, on the way home, when she was hit in a wrong way crash.

Mitchell has two children. One child is 10 years old and the other is 3 years old. Mitchell's grandmother says she is heartbroken over the loss if her first grandchild.

"I am in pain because I was the last one besides her sister and her cousin to see her alive," said Joeann Mitchell.

Joeann says Jasmine dropped her off home from work and she never thought that would be their last time speaking.

"I called her that afternoon and she responded to my message. I said Jazzy, I get off work at 11:30 and I said can you pick me up... I said if it's a problem, let me know... she said girl, I always got you girl, that's how we talk to each other," said Joeann.

Investigators say Friday morning the responded to a crash on Wilson Blvd near I-295. A white pick-up was traveling east in the westbound lanes when the pickup hit Jasmine's gray sedan.

Investigators are working to learn if impairment was a factor in the crash.