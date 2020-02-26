The Florida Highway Patrol has identified a 30-year-old Keystone Heights woman as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 295 northbound and Duval Road.

Troopers said around 1 p.m., a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by Ashley Galan, was traveling northbound in the left lane behind a 2020 Volvo semi-truck.

Due to traffic congestion, the semi-truck slowed down, troopers said. Galan failed to slow down causing the front of her vehicle to collide with the rear of the trailer being pulled by the semi-truck.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Galan died at the scene.

FHP is working to determine if alcohol was a factor in Galan's death. No injuries were sustained to the driver and passenger of the semi-truck.

RELATED: Deadly crash on I-295 NB at Duval Road in Jacksonville