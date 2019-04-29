UPDATE: 6:40 P.M. | FDLE canceled the Florida Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Joshua McAdams.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says McAdams was found in Georgetown, Kentucky, along with both of his parents. He is being medically treated.

Police say charges of child neglect are currently pending for the parents.

_______________________________

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued on Monday for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Joshua McAdams was last seen on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

Joshua McAdams has light brown hair, brown eyes, is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 27 pounds, FDLE says.

FDLE says the child may be in the company of his father, also named Joshua McAdams, 27. A woman, Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, may also be with them.

The adult Joshua McAdams may have a long beard and mustache and stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 155 pounds.

The group may be traveling in a 2016 silver Mazda CX-5 with the Florida tag number DER X82.

Police say the group is not to be approached if found. Instead, call the police immediately.