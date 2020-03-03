JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three separate crashes, one involving a motorcycle, are causing delays on the Mathews Bridge Monday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crashes happened within minutes of each other in the westbound lane, with the first crash happening at around 8 p.m. That crash happened on the Arlington Expressway near the University Boulevard ramp and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, JFRD said. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The second crash happened minutes later and involved at least two vehicles. Another crash followed at around 8:30 p.m., according to JFRD.

JFRD engines, a rescue unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are all one the scene handling the crash and directing traffic.