3 juveniles wounded in early morning shooting in Jacksonville's Lackawanna area

Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Day Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three juveniles were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville.

Once at the scene, officers found three juvenile males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, JSO said. First responders took all three to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police are searching for a white sedan, possibly a Kia, they believe may be involved in the shooting, according to the JSO.