x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

3 juveniles wounded in early morning shooting in Jacksonville's Lackawanna area

Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Day Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three juveniles were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Day Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Once at the scene, officers found three juvenile males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, JSO said. First responders took all three to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police are searching for a white sedan, possibly a Kia, they believe may be involved in the shooting, according to the JSO.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

    

Related Articles