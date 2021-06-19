3 juveniles wounded in early morning shooting in Jacksonville's Lackawanna area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three juveniles were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in the Lackawanna area of Jacksonville.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Day Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Once at the scene, officers found three juvenile males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, JSO said. First responders took all three to the hospital for treatment.
At this time, police are searching for a white sedan, possibly a Kia, they believe may be involved in the shooting, according to the JSO.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.