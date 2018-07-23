Three people are in critical condition after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Arlington Expressway and Swelo Road, ejecting a woman from her vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic alert....Atlantic and Southside connector...multiple patients with people ejected from vehicle. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018

JSO says the driver a Ford Explorer had run a red light, T-boning the driver of a Nissan Juke. The Nissan's driver was ejected from her vehicle.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. and transported all three people to local hospitals. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

