Three people are in critical condition after a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Arlington Expressway and Swelo Road, ejecting a woman from her vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says the driver a Ford Explorer had run a red light, T-boning the driver of a Nissan Juke. The Nissan's driver was ejected from her vehicle.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. and transported all three people to local hospitals. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
© 2018 WTLV