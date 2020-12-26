Jacksonville firefighters respond to house fire on Jaybird Circle

There are no reports of any injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning on Jaybird Circle.

According to the JFRD, crews began to respond to the fire in the 9300 block of Jaybird Circle East at about 11:20 a.m.

Crews at the scene reported heavy smoke at the home. Firefighters did a search of the home and found no one inside.

Crews are responding to the 9300 block of Jaybird Cir E to a residential structure fire...L44 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing.... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 26, 2020

By noon, firefighters had the fire under control. There are no reports of any injuries.

JFRD said they called for the Red Cross to help three people displaced by the fire.