ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A family is left without a house after a truck and trailer crashed into their home in Orange Park Monday afternoon, according to the Clay County Fire Rescue.

The truck, which had a trailer attached to it, crashed into the home in the 500 block of Loring Village Court. Fire rescue said two adults and three children live inside the house, but no one was home at the time of the crash. The driver was not hurt.

Fire rescue and the Orange Park Fire Department were able to remove the vehicle and the trailer from the home but the house is left uninhabitable.

The driver was distracted, hit a curb and tried to brake but hit the gas instead, causing the truck to crash into the home, according to fire rescue.