JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three cats were rescued Tuesday after a fire broke out at a home in Jacksonville's Riverview neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD responded to the fire in the 9600 block of Waters Street at around 11 a.m. Three cats were pulled from the home and treated by firefighters.

By 11:30 a.m., JFRD reported the fire was under control.

All three cats survived and were given water and oxygen, according to JFRD.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.