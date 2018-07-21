Three boaters are safe Saturday thanks to the combined efforts of the Coast Guard and two good Samaritans after a boat capsized near the south Mayport jetties.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a call was made to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center by a good Samaritan who said a person remained stranded at the top of an overturned Carolina Skiff after another good Samaritan managed to rescue two other boaters.

A Coast Guard station in Mayport dispatched a crew aboard a 45-foot responder boat to the scene and managed to recover the boater. He was transported to Morningstar Marina, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The other two boaters were transported to the marina via a unit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the capsized vessel remains under investigation.

