3 adults escape Westside fire in Jacksonville, some pets still missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were able to escape a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday morning, however, one pet died and two are still missing according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of 12th Street West to a residential structure fire around 2 a.m.

The house was cleared and three people were able to walk away with their lives. However, one of the pets in the home was not as lucky.

Crews say one of the animals died in the fire. Two more are missing.

There was no additional information provided by rescue crews.