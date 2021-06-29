3 adults displaced by Jacksonville house fire in New Town area

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., JFRD tweeted that crews were responding to the 1400 block of Morgan Street, where a house fire had heavy smoke showing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three adults are out of a home in Jacksonville's New Town area after a three-alarm residential fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes, according to JFRD's tweets. The house was pronounced all clear after a search.

JFRD called in an investigator to look into the cause of the fire, according to the agency's tweets.

The Red Cross was called to help three adults living in the home, JFRD said.