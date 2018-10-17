JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A second case of the rare disease known as Acute Flaccid Myeltis (AFM), which is an illness similar to polio, has been confirmed by the Wolfson Children's Hospital.

First Coast News first learned about the disease after a local mom spoke out about how AFM bound her son to a motorized scooter and ventilator 24/7.

Wolfson’s confirms they currently have another child case of AFM. The rare disease, often in children that can cause paralysis and similar to polio. This comes two days after our story with Mother Jennifer Greagor & how her son Jack was diagnosed in 2016. @FCN2go More at 5/6. — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) October 17, 2018

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that there were 62 cases were reported across 22 states in the U.S. So far, the disease has claimed one life.

AFM is described as an illness similar to polio. It affects the spinal cord and causes partial paralysis. Most patients are children with the average age of 4, and 90 percent of those with AFM are 18 or younger, the CDC reports.

The CDC also reports that the cause of most AFM cases remain unknown, but say it could be caused by viruses, environmental toxins and genetic disorders.

